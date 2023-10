BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Mayor Karen Goh proclaimed Oct. 18, 2023 as Candy Cáceres day in the City of Bakersfield.

Goh surprised Candy during 17 News at 5. In a proclamation, Goh said the day is “filled with nothing but sunshine” because it is Candy Cáceres Day.

Candy recently was crowned Miss For America Strong and says she is a Bakersfield ambassador trying to make Bakersfield proud wherever she goes.