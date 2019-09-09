Mayor announces more ‘street ambassadors’ to clean up downtown

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Mayor Karen Goh announced the city will soon be getting more “street ambassadors” to clean up and pressure wash designated areas of downtown Bakersfield.

Adventist Health, Congressman Kevin McCarthy and Assemblyman Vince Fong are each sponsoring a two-person crew from the Bakersfield Homeless Center for a three-month pilot program, Goh said on Facebook.

For information on sponsoring a work crew, call Andrew Miles at the Bakersfield Homeless Center at 322-9199 or email amiles@bakhc.org.