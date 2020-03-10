Maya Cinemas owner in talks with city to purchase land near theater to complete entertainment district

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The South Mill Creek Entertainment District in downtown Bakersfield is getting closer to being fully developed.

Assistant City Manager Jacqui Kitchen said Maya Cinemas Owner Moctesuma Esparza is in talks with the city to purchase land near the Bakersfield theater that was originally planned for an entertainment center.

Esparza said he has been interested in the five-acre plot at California Avenue and P Street for the past decade and that he has had several conversations with the city about the property.

“It serves our company’s interest to have that area flourish and develop. It can draw more people downtown and to our theater,” he said. “It’s been a challenging site. We know there hasn’t been anyone who has been able to successfully develop there, but I still think we can come up with an approach that would be successful.”

Kitchen said that after plans to sell the land to another buyer fell through, Esparza approached the city last year about his interest in the property, the last piece of the entertainment district that needs to be developed. Maya Cinemas and the McMurtrey Aquatics Center are already part of the district.

“They’ve done other major projects throughout the state and have become well-versed in doing these larger entertainment projects,” Kitchen said. “They love our master plan for the district and want to be part of it.”

Original plans for the space included multiple restaurants, retail space, a brewhouse along the creek as well as an entertainment venue.

However, Kitchen said the city is working to refresh the original 2014 Master Plan to reflect new changes for the space, as she said Esparza has expressed interest in a residential component on the property, which wasn’t part of the original plan.

“We’re supportive of the city’s desire for the property,” Esparza said. “I’m optimistic we can come to an agreement.”

Courtesy of the City of Bakersfield

Discovery Bakersfield

This wouldn’t be the first time the city has been close to selling the property.

In 2018, Discovery Management Group LLC was in talks with the city to purchase the land for a new entertainment center called Discovery Bakersfield. In April 2018, the City Council authorized Mayor Karen Goh to sign a letter of intent to sell the property to the company for $2.2 million, but the sale never happened.

“They relayed to us (in Summer 2018) that they decided to pursue some other opportunities out of California,” she said.

The venue was expected to be a 38,000-square-foot, three-story entertainment center called Discovery Bakersfield that would include 20 bowling lanes and a 950-seat music hall. The company had already established a similar venue in Ventura and was working on one in San Luis Obispo when it initially approached the city of Bakersfield in 2015.

There may be a few reasons why Discovery Management Group declined to move forward with the project, one of which being that the company’s business license for the planned project, Discovery Bakersfield Management Group, has been suspended by the Franchise Tax Board, according to the California Secretary of State website.

The Franchise Tax Board said it could not disclose any information about the reason for the suspension.

A troubled start

The company ran into several problems establishing Discovery San Luis Obispo after successfully developing its first venue, Discovery Ventura.

Plans for the SLO center were scrapped in June 2018 due to a contentious relationship between the Discovery Management Group and the owner of the property, Jamestown Premier SLO Retail.

According to the San Luis Obispo Tribune, Discovery CEO Jeremy Pemberton and his company were sued in 2017 by Jamestown for allegedly failing to pay $750,000 in rent on the property during the planning process for the venue. The lawsuit was settled, the result of which was not disclosed by either party.

Then, just last year, Pemberton was sued again by an investor, Carlos Fajardo, who claimed that Pemberton did not disclose the company’s financial trouble or the fact that he was being evicted by Jamestown when Pemberton approached him in 2017 about investing in Discovery SLO, according to the Tribune.

Fajardo sued Pemberton for the $500,000 he invested in the project. In 2019, a court judgement ruled in favor of Fajardo and determined that Pemberton needed to pay $593,000 to him, which included interest and lawyer fees.

Pemberton denied trying to hide information from Fajardo and said he never asked to review his financial records, the Tribune said.

Back on track

Kitchen said nothing seemed amiss in the city’s talks with Pemperton about the Bakersfield center.

“Everything seemed to be moving along well,” she said. “They were eager to expand and had really positive ideas.”

Kitchen said the city didn’t have the chance to see the company’s finances and business plans, as the company decided to not move forward with the project before the selling process could get to that point.

Kitchen said she’s hopeful that the property will soon finally be developed. She said once staff revise the master plan for the entertainment district, it will be presented to the City Council for approval.

If it’s approved and Esparza wants to move forward with the project, the city would then bring a purchase agreement to the council for approval.

“We would like to see all of this happen within the next three months,” Kitchen said.