Maya Cinemas now offering a sensory-friendly screening every weekend

Maya Cinemas is now holding a sensory-friendly screening every Saturday morning, starting this weekend. 

The theater said it will have the special screenings at 10:30 a.m. This week, the theater will be showing Disney’s “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.” The screenings are free for the special-needs guests and $6 for friends and family. 

Here’s the full schedule for the rest of the year:

Nov. 29: “Playing With Fire”

Dec. 7: “Frozen 2” 

Dec. 14: “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Dec. 21: “Playmobil the Movie”

Dec. 28: “Jumanji: The Next Level”

