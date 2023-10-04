BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A restaurant serving up authentic Filipino cuisine hosted its official grand opening in southwest Bakersfield Wednesday, according to owners.

Max’s Restaurant is located at California Avenue near Chester Lane and is scheduled to be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Owner Jeannie Molato told 17 News.

Owners of the restaurant say they’re best known for their fried chicken but that’s not all.

“One of our best sellers is the halo-halo, which is a Filipino dessert item that’s unique to Filipinos. We want to introduce that to Bakersfield and by the way it’s selling, I think almost everyone in Bakersfield has tried it,” Owner Ana Barredo said.

Owner Bill Rodgers told 17 News, Max’s Restaurant was founded 80 years ago in the Phillippines and he is part of the third generation of the family.

The Bakersfield location is the 22nd location in North America.