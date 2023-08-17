BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Maui Pho Fusion Grill sold out of food Wednesday at its fundraiser and raised $28,000 for Maui wildfire victims, according to the restaurant owner.

Lynn Chan, an owner of the restaurant, told 17 News Friday every penny is going to support victims of the Maui wildfires.

Maui Pho Fusion Grill is now selling shirts and the proceeds will go to two families in Maui with Bakersfield connections, Chan said. The shirts are $25 and they will be sold until they run out.

Chan thanks the community and her employees.

You can also donate to the Red Cross to help relief efforts for victims in Maui. You can make a donation at this website.