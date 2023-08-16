BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you have not made dinner plans for Wednesday night, Maui Pho Fusion Grill is hosting a fundraiser for the Maui wildfires until 9 p.m.

Maui Pho Fusion Grill will be donating 100% of the proceeds to the Maui Human Society and Maui United Way, according to organizers.

“Honestly, it has really touched our hearts that so many people in the Bakersfield area are rallying and trying to help out with what’s happening over there,” Shiream Tavendale, Maui Pho General Manager, told 17 News.

Dancers from Aloha Entertainment will perform until 9 p.m.

The fundraiser is until 9 p.m. Wednesday at 4011 Ming Ave.