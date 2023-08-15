BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Maui Pho Fusion BBQ Grill is hosting a fundraiser where 100% of the proceeds will go to the Maui Humane Society and Maui United Way.

Organizers say the fundraiser is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16 with dancers from 5:30 to 9 p.m.

Maui Pho is hosting a fundraiser on Aug. 16.

Maui Pho Fusion BBQ Grill is located at 4011 Ming Ave.

The wildfire tore through historic Lahaina in the island of Maui last week. The fire has killed 99 people and displaced thousands more.

You can also donate directly to the Red Cross for Maui recovery efforts. Find out more at this link.