BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Matt Riley, former President of the Bakersfield Condors, has accepted a position to assist in managing and marketing for Bakersfield College.

Riley would contribute marketing and managerial duties to many sports and events at Memorial Stadium, Ed Simonsen Performing Arts Center and the Renegade Outdoor Amphitheater. Riley takes the position at a perfect time as Bakersfield College awaits the finishing touches on a newly built Renegade Athletics Center.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to expand on the history and tradition that is BC, and to work with those who educate and build up future leaders with unique, creative and bold ideas. Having previously put on the Condorstown Outdoor Classic at Memorial Stadium, I know Bakersfield College is a special place and a hallmark of this community,” said Riley. “The upgrades that have taken place recently to Memorial Stadium and many of the facilities on the BC campus are impressive, and we can use those as a starting point to encourage the community to attend events at Bakersfield College.”

Riley brings decades of experience from years of working with the Bakersfield Condors. Riley also brings experience to a collective staff working towards totaling more community involvement with the community college.