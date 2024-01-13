BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One of the country’s most accomplished a cappella groups is teaming up with Honor Flight Kern County for a special fundraiser.

The “Masters of Harmony Normandy Freedom Chorus” was recently invited to perform at the 80th anniversary of D-Day in Normandy in June, but they need your help getting there.

The event, called “In Honor of Those Who Served,” is happening Sunday, March 3 inside the Harvey Auditorium at Bakersfield High School, located at 1241 G St. The Normandy Freedom Chorus will perform a musical salute to our veterans beginning at 4 p.m.

Proceeds will help offset travel costs for the group, and the money raised will also go to Honor Flight Kern County.

Tickets cost between $30 dollars and $75 dollars. You can buy them online here.