BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Multiple police officers have been called to a neighborhood at San Dimas Street and 33rd Street in Bakersfield.

It’s not clear what prompted the heavy police response at around 5:15 p.m., but officers and SWAT officers are in the area. 17 News has reached out to Bakersfield police for more information.

17 News has a crew at the scene.

We will update this story as we learn more information.