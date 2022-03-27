BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A massive fire broke out at a sprawling multi-million dollar property Saturday night in Bakersfield.

Video shared with 17 News shows a fire ripping through the massive home in southwest Bakersfield on Buena Vista Road south of McCutcheon Road. City and county firefighters were called to the home at around 11 p.m.

The cause of the fire or if anyone was hurt was not immediately known.

Real estate site Redfin says the home is listed as having eight bedrooms, 11,400 square feet on 19 acres. It is valued anywhere from $1.6 million and $4 million on Zillow.