BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A massive fire heavily damaged at least two apartment buildings Saturday night on East California Avenue in Bakersfield.

Firefighters were called to East California Avenue near Miller Street at around 10:19 p.m. for a report of a building on fire. Firefighters arrived and found one building engulfed in flames and heavy smoke. The fire spread to an adjacent building and prompted calls for extra equipment and crews to battle the flames.

Bakersfield Fire Department Deputy Chief Kevin Albertson said they had received a report of someone trapped inside the building, but learned that person had escaped before firefighters arrived.

It was not immediately known if people were living in either apartment building, Albertson said. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.