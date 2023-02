BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Fire Department battled a massive structure fire early Wednesday morning in downtown Bakersfield.

The fire broke out around 1 a.m. on 18th and D Streets, about a block from the Padre Hotel. Fire crews spent a couple hours fighting to extinguish the flames.

The building may have been vacant at the time of the blaze.

It was not immediately known if any injuries were reported.