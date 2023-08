BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Mas Bella Restaurant & Lounge is coming to southwest Bakersfield in August, according to the restaurant’s Facebook Page.

The restaurant will feature Latin-Asian fusion dishes and “unique cocktails,” according to the page.

The restaurant will be located at 4521 Buena Vista Road, Suite 200.

Management says they are now hiring servers, bartenders, line and prep cooks and dishwashers. To apply, you can email a resume to: MasBellaRestaurant@gmail.com.