BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A marriage proposal was up on the Fox Theater marquee in downtown Bakersfield on Monday.

Related Content Fox Theater marquee dates now available for May

The message read, “Sarah L. will you marry me – Chris M.”

If anyone knows the couple, please call 17 News at 661-283-1717.

The Fox Theater Foundation has extended its marquee program through May, so if you are interested in displaying a message of your own, email info@thebakersfieldfox.com with the subject line Marquee Inspired.