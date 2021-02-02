Marriage proposal captured at Park at Riverwalk, photographer trying to contact couple

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A budding photographer inadvertently captured one of the most memorable moments in a couple’s life when they photographed a waterfall at the Park at River Walk and noticed a man nearby go down on one knee and propose.

The photographer snapped away as the woman said yes, the man put the ring on her finger and the couple kissed. Then they walked away.

“No one realized what happened!,” said the photographer, who wishes to remain anonymous. “It was all so fast.”

The couple was about 70 feet away at the time and the photographer said they didn’t get a chance to ask the couple their names. The photographer would like to offer the couple the photos, but has no way of contacting them.

So the photographer is reaching out through media.

If you recognize the couple, please call 17 News at 661-283-1717.