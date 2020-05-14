Marquee message inspires local business to help out #BakersfieldBachelorette

An Instagram post gets local attention after The Fox Theater and other businesses team up to help find Mr. Right for a Bakersfield woman.

The mission began with an Instagram post and a message on The Fox Theater Marquee sign.

It read: “Looking for the Shrek to my Princess Fiona.”

The message got local attention and businesses like Sonder Restaurant decided they would contribute to the matchmaking goal.

“In 45 minutes we had ‘The Bachelor Bakersfield,’ with Ms. Ally as our Bachelorette,” Shannon Brown, co-owner for Sonder Restaurant said.

The mission quickly became the community’s goal to #FindAllyLove.

Brown said she knew right away Bakersfield was in need of some fairytale inspiration.

So she got to work, making it her goal to help the Bakersfield native “find the Shrek to her Princess Fiona.”

“Love is one of those things we can’t go without,” Brown said. “Even in times of quarantine, I can’t fathom what it must be like to have gotten the braveness in your soul to go out, date and find love.”

Brown said the goal is to turn Ally’s love journey into a local ‘The Bachelorette’ series.

“The Instagram handle is Find Ally Love,” Brown said. “[Possible suitors] should send her a [direct message] and say, “Hey, my name is so-and-so, this is a little bit about me, I would be interested in talking to you further. Just put it out there and let her know you’re interested,” Brown said.