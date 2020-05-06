Marley’s Mutts Miles of Smiles shares spotlight with other local non-profits for Give Big Kern

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Drool Bus made five stops around Kern, carrying some furry friends to help Marley’s Mutts and other non-profit organizations raise funds for Give Big Kern Day.

Marley’s Mutts Miles of Smiles visited children at the Bakersfield Homeless Center, The Mission at Kern County, Kern Bridges Youth Homes, Motor City and the city shelter. Every child received a plush toy of Marley’s Mutts French Mastiff, Hooch.

The funds raised will help support animal rescue efforts and community outreach projects like Miracle Mutts and Pawsitive Change programs. Marley’s Mutts wanted to help out their community in the way they know best: human and animal bonding and love.