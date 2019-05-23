Marley’s Mutts founder tours Washington DC promoting inmate rehabilitation program

(KGET) — Zack Skow with Marley’s Mutts dog rescue and his two-legged dog Cora Rose were in Capitol Hill on Wednesday to highlight its Pawsitive Change program.

The program pairs local girls in Juvenile Hall with rescue dogs that they can learn to train and care for.

It also teaches them skills they can use once they get out. A similar program is in place at men’s prisons.

During his visit, Skow toured the Capitol and met freshman Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar.

Skow’s tour of Washington D.C., continued with a meeting with Bakersfield Congressman Kevin McCarthy.

McCarthy posted a picture of him and Cora Rose on Twitter.

McCarthy wrote: “13 out of 10. You’re an inspiration, Cora.”