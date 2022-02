BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pop-up market featuring food and drink vendors, music and games for children will be held Saturday in front of Mechanics Bank Arena.

The Bako Market will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Entrance is free and shoppers will have a chance to enter to win tickets to the Feb. 18 Harlem Globetrotters show, Bakersfield Condors tickets or skate passes to Valley Children’s Ice Center.