Market on the Hill adding two community partnerships to its list of vendors

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The farmers market in northeast Bakersfield will be adding a couple community partnerships.

Market on the Hill is expanding.

Joining the vendors and artisans will be representatives from the Department of Human Services and students from the Highland High School Future Farmers of America.

DHS will be available with applications for anyone who needs to access to Cal Fresh.

FFA students will join the dedicated group of local farmers, offering to sell their plants to the community. The proceeds will help fund the FFA program.

Market on the Hill is every Saturday, all year long, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Mall View Road, just off Oswell Street.