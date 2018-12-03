Mark Wahlberg to Speak at Voices of Inspiration 2019

Local News

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Hoffmann Hospice will host the 25th annual Voices of Inspiration fundraising event on March 7, 2019 at Rabobank Theater.

The event raises funds for Hoffmann Hospice's programs and services throughout Kern County. 

This year the special keynote speaker will be actor Mark Wahlberg. He will share his inspirational story with the audience during a moderated discussion. 

Tickets go on sale at 8 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 3. 

Visit HoffmannHospice.org for more information and to purchase tickets. 

 

