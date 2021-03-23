Mark Luque appointed superintendent of Bakersfield City School District

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Mark Luque has been appointed superintendent of Bakersfield City School District.

Luque, who currently serves as deputy superintendent, has more than two decades of experience in education, a district news release said Tuesday evening.

“I am honored to be appointed as Superintendent of the Bakersfield City School District. I am excited to work with our board, staff, and community to provide our students with a world-class education. I look forward to continuing the District’s legacy of educational excellence, which helped shape my life and landed me where I am today,” Luque said in the release.

Before joining BCSD, Luque served as assistant superintendent of the Delano Union School District.

He replaces outgoing superintendent Doc Ervin, who has accepted the position of superintendent of the San Bernardino City Unified School District.

“Mr. Luque will be an outstanding leader for the District,” Ervin said in the release. “I have worked closely with him over the past five years and I have no doubts that he makes decisions in the best interest of our students, staff, and families. I know he will continue to put students first. The District couldn’t be in better hands.”

Luque will begin serving as superintendent when Ervin leaves on July 1.