Mark Cantrell, 49, has been located unharmed, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for a missing at-risk man last seen Sunday.

Mark Cantrell, 49, is considered at risk due to diminished mental capacity, according to officials.

Cantrell was last seen on the 8900 block of Ellensport Way. He is described as white, about 5’5″ and about 150 pounds. Cantrell is bald and has blue eyes with two front teeth missing.

Anyone with information should contact BPD at (661) 327-7111.