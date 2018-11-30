Marion 'Suge' Knight transferred from Wasco State Prison to San Diego facility

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Former rap mogul Marion "Suge" Knight has been transferred from Wasco State Prison to a San Diego prison to continue serving a 28-year manslaughter sentence.

Knight, 53, was found guilty of manslaughter for a hit-and-run and fleeing the scene of a 2015 dispute outside a Compton burger stand.

Knight and Cle "Bone" Sloan, a consultant on the N.W.A. biopic "Straight Outta Compton," traded punches before Knight clipped him with his pickup truck and ran over businessman Terry Carter, who eventually died from his injuries.

A California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation official told 17 News, Knight was held in Wasco State Prison where he was evaluated to determine where he would ultimately serve his prison time. After Knight was processed, he was transferred to R.J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego, the official said.

Knight was the co-founder and former CEO of Death Row Records, and was in the car in which rapper Tupac Shakur was shot and killed in Las Vegas in 1996.

Knight is eligible for parole in 2037.