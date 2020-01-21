Marijuana, vape pens found in K9 search at McFarland High

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — Marijuana and vape pens were found during a K9 search at McFarland High School last week.

The Kern County Probation Department said it conducted a drug and contraband search at the school with Officer Jessey Esposito and his K9 partner Sepp. The department said the search was in response to the vaping epidemic that many school districts are seeing among its students.

KCPD said the team found regular marijuana and synthetic marijuana as well as several vape pens in the trash receptacles on campus. The department said the vape pens were likely discarded while the search was taking place.