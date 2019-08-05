Marie Callender’s on Oswell has permanently closed

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Eastside residents will have to look elsewhere to satisfy their cravings for pie.

The Marie Callender’s Restaurant & Bakery at 2631 Oswell St. has closed and its parent company has filed for bankruptcy protection.

A sign posted on the restaurant’s door says, “We regret to announce that this Marie Callender’s restaurant has closed. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patronage.”

Reuters reported Monday Perkins & Marie Callender’s Holding LLC filed for bankruptcy protection and plans to sell most of its assets. A total of 32 “underperforming” restaurants are being closed.

“The Chapter 11 filing is the second in eight years for the Memphis-based company, which has nearly 400 stores under the Perkins and Marie Callender’s brands in the United States, Canada and Mexico,” Reuters said.