BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Mariachi Aguilas de Bakersfield is coming to the Beale Memorial Library Wednesday in part of Lunch at The Library.

The mariachi group is scheduled to perform from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., according to organizers. Lunch will be served to kids ages 2 to 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

