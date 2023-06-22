BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Lunchtime at the Beale Library included a special treat with a Spanish flair Wednesday afternoon.

Children had lunch and sat with their parents at tables in front of the stage while they enjoyed a musical performance from Mariachi Aguilas de Bakersfield.

The event is part of the Kern County Library System’s Lunch at the Library Program which offers free lunches for kids everyday, Monday through Friday, during regular business hours.

Over 300 people attended the free event in downtown Bakersfield, according to Kern County Library spokesperson Fahra Daredia.

The Lunch at the Library program takes place at all 22 branches in Kern and offers a rotating schedule of fun activities for children to stay busy and learning throughout summer.

For more information and to see who will be performing at the library next, visit their website kerncountylibrary.org.