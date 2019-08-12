Maria Gonzalez: Bakersfield College Child Development Center

Wish list:
Dry erase markers
lysol® 35-count disinfecting wipes
mead® wide ruled composition notebook (30 needed for children’s writing journals)
post-it® super sticky notes
Play dough
cra-z-art® softee dough™ doggie dentist (3)
mini 3-drawer organizer
mr. sketch® scented markers 10-count (3)
metallic magnetic dry erase board 8.5in x 11in. (4)
wood tabletop easel 9in x 15in (4)
colored pencils
Rainbow swirl foam ball 3in ( or any type of stress balls)
Office Depot® Brand Mobile Folding Cart With Lid, 16″H x 18″W x 15″D, Black Item # 987304
$25.89 / each
Elmer’s® Glue Stick Classroom Pack
Fun Science Small Pipettes, Clear, Grade 1 – 3, Pack Of 30 Pieces Item # 9323025
Learning Resources® View-Thru Geometric Solids Set, Assorted Colors
Scholastic Sun Calendar, 18″ x 24
Circut Explore Air 2 Vinyl And Heat Transfer Vinyl Bundle