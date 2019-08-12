Maria Gonzalez: Bakersfield College Child Development Center

Wish list:

Dry erase markers

lysol® 35-count disinfecting wipes

mead® wide ruled composition notebook (30 needed for children’s writing journals)

post-it® super sticky notes

Play dough

cra-z-art® softee dough™ doggie dentist (3)

mini 3-drawer organizer

mr. sketch® scented markers 10-count (3)

metallic magnetic dry erase board 8.5in x 11in. (4)

wood tabletop easel 9in x 15in (4)

colored pencils

Rainbow swirl foam ball 3in ( or any type of stress balls)

Office Depot® Brand Mobile Folding Cart With Lid, 16″H x 18″W x 15″D, Black Item # 987304

$25.89 / each

Elmer’s® Glue Stick Classroom Pack

Fun Science Small Pipettes, Clear, Grade 1 – 3, Pack Of 30 Pieces Item # 9323025

Learning Resources® View-Thru Geometric Solids Set, Assorted Colors

Scholastic Sun Calendar, 18″ x 24

Circut Explore Air 2 Vinyl And Heat Transfer Vinyl Bundle