BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Marella Way in Southwest Bakersfield is anticipated to close for nine months due to excavation and construction of a new bridge, according to the Thomas Roads Improvement Project. The closure begins today.

Motorists are asked to use La Mirada Drive near Centennial Park to cross the alignment while the bridge is under construction.

The Thomas Roads Improvement Project says construction schedules can change at anytime without notice.