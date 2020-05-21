MARE holding virtual Ride-a-Thon this month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, MARE Riding Center is holding a virtual Ride-a-Thon this year.

Through May 31, participants can walk, run or ride from the comfort of their own home or neighborhood. Participants are encouraged to donate as part of the event. Those who donate a minimum of $35 will receive a commemorative T-shirt.

“We know COVID-19 has affected many in our community, and our hearts go out to every one of our riders, volunteers, staff, and their families,” the organization said. “Our goal is to bring hope… Hope on Horseback… whilst raising money for a program that is pawing at the ground to get started back up again. Our horses still need our support and look forward to the hugs, kisses, and carrots from our community.”

Donations can be made on the MARE website as well as through social media.

As part of the event, MARE is holding a coloring contest for a chance to win a $50 gift certificate to Frugatti’s. The winner will also receive a t-shirt. To enter, email your finished colored page to info@mareridingcenter.com, or you can post it to the MARE Facebook page.

The winner will be chosen through a random drawing, the organization said.

MARE is also selling raffle tickets through May 31 for $30 for a chance to win a trip to Cabo. The drawing will take place live on June 1 at noon. These tickets are available online at mareridingcenter.com/raffle.