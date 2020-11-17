March of Dimes gives U.S. a C- grade for its preterm birth rate

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The United States gets a C- grade for its preterm birth rate according to the 2020 March of Dimes Report Card. The March of Dimes is a nonprofit organization that leads the the fight for maternal and infant health in the United States.

The report card shows that the U.S. is among one of the most dangerous developed nations for childbirth because the country’s preterm birth rate has increased for the fifth year in a row.

The situation is much worse for moms and babies of color. Minority women are 50% more likely to have a preterm birth and their children face up to 130% higher infant mortality rate.

Oregon is the only state in the U.S. that earned an A, while six states, including Puerto Rico, received F’s : Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, and West Virginia.



California received a B- with a preterm birth rate of 9.0%. Bakersfield received a C grade with a 9.8% preterm birth rate.