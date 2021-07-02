March in honor of Patricia Alatorre being held in downtown Bakersfield tonight

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A march for justice is set for today in honor of Patricia Alatorre.

The march is being held by the community organization known as Thee Next Steps and will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Alatorre’s mural, located at 19th and L streets in downtown Bakersfield. Organizers ask attendees to bring candles, flowers and posters.

Alatorre was reported missing on July 1, 2020. Investigators believe she was kidnapped and murdered by a man who drove to meet the teen after connecting on social media.