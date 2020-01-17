March in honor of MLK Jr. Day to be held next week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This year’s march in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day is set for Jan. 20.

The march will be held at 6 p.m. and will start at Belle Terrace Park, 1101 E Belle Terrace. The march will make its way to the People’s Missionary Baptist Church located at 4151 Madison St. Following the march, a program will several speakers and music will be held at the church at around 7 p.m.

Participants are urged to park their cars at the church prior to the start of the march. Buses will transport attendees from the church to the park.

For more information, call 661-246-7179.