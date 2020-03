The Bakersfield Safe Streets Partnership is holding a March for Peace next week.

The event will be held on March 13 from 3:30-6 p.m. at MLK Park, located at 1000 S. Owens St. Besides the march, it will include a barbecue catered by Brenda Jean’s, live music, a carnival, resource fair and more.

“The gang and gun violence needs to stop and it is time we feel safe walking around in our own neighborhood,” the organization said in a post on its Facebook page.

For more information, call 661-486-1478.