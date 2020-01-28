March for Educational Justice being held this Thursday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern Education Justice Collaborative, along with students, parents and educators with the Kern High School District, will hold a March for Educational Justice on Thursday.

The march will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Ross store located at 3761 Ming Ave. It will end at West High School, 1200 New Stine Rd. A press conference will be held after the march at the school that will include several speakers.

During the event, the KEJC and community members will demand that KHSD do more to provide black and Hispanic students a quality education.

Six years ago, the Kern High School District was sued to end discriminatory discipline practices that targeted black and Hispanic students. After agreeing to a settlement, the district was required to implement new policies and procedures addressing the issue as well as provide mandatory staff training.

The district is also required to have two community forums each year to discuss what steps they’ve taken to reduce suspensions and expulsions and address other matters of student discipline.

“This Thursday, the KEJC and community members will demand the KHSD to be transparent in its progress reports and to faithfully implement the agreements of the settlement that will create a positive school environment and improve social, emotional, and academic outcomes for black and brown students,” the KEJC said in a news release.

While the organization said the district has made strides in recent years to help increase educational success of minority students, more needs to be done.

“While suspensions and expulsions have gone significantly down, students are being pushed into continuation schools at alarming rates,” the organization said. “Although African American students only make up 8 percent of the KHSD population, they attend continuation schools at higher rate.”