Many skipping holiday travel, but millions across state will still take to roadways, AAA reports

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — While many are planning to stay home for the holidays, AAA expects to remain busy as an estimated 5.4 million Southern California residents make road trips.

AAA anticipates rescuing 905,000 stranded drivers during the 12-day travel period from Dec. 23 through Jan. 3, according to a news release. It asks motorists to inspect tires and batteries before hitting the road.

“People who make the personal decision to travel should understand the risks and take steps to minimize them by packing the proper supplies,” the release said.

The total volume of road travel for the holidays is expected to be down 34 percent compared to 2019.