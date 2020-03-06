Many people lie to their doctor, new survey shows

Many people lie to their doctors about their health, especially when it comes to smoking and exercise, according to a new survey.

Insurance company TermLife2Go surveyed 500 people about whether they have ever lied to their doctors, and 23 percent said they have. Of those people, 46 percent lied about their smoking habits while 43 percent lied about exercising.

Drinking habits and sexual partners were the other two biggest issues surveyors lie about to their doctors, according to the study.

Out of the people who said they lied, the survey found that those 35 and older were the most likely to lie to their doctor about exercising. Those younger than 35 most lied about smoking.

While most people who said they lied said they did so to avoid embarrassment, around 31 percent — mostly women — said they lied to avoid discrimination. Around 22 percent surveyed said they lied because they don’t think their doctor will take them seriously if they tell the truth.

To see the full report, visit termlife2go.com/lying-to-your-doctor/.