Bacon Bomb
Ingredients:
- 1 package of bacon
- 1 good sized sausage or one pack of ground sausage
- Cheese of your choice
Directions:
- Remove the sausage from the casing and brown in a small pan.
- While the sausage is browning, start working on your blanket-o-bacon. I like a 7 x 7 lattice. The tighter it is woven, the better.
- Place your filling in the bacon blanket. Be careful not to overfill the blanket; you won’t get a good roll but you will get a HUGE mess. I marked off the fill area for my helper with toothpicks (remove these before rolling).
- Here is where it gets tricky…roll the log as tightly as you can and seal the ends with toothpicks. I use a wide spatula to get started, then use my hands after that.
- Place your man log on a rack over a cookie sheet, and bake in a 400 degree oven for 25 minutes or until the bacon is crispy. I went with the oven over the grill because 1) you don’t have to turn it in the oven and 2) I didn’t feel like using the grill tonight. Make sure that you put your log on some sort of cookie sheet that has raised sides. The last thing you want is to burn your kitchen down with bacon grease…and this CAN happen!
- When the bacon is crispy, remove from the oven and let stand for a couple of minutes…just long enough for the cheese to stop being runny.
- Slice into pinwheels, get your napkins, and enjoy!
Bacon Praline with Pecans
Ingredients:
- 8 slices NatureRaised Farms® Uncured Thick Cut Bacon
- 1/3 cup firmly packed light brown sugar
- 1/2 cup finely chopped pecans
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 400°F and line a rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil. Place an oven-safe rack into the pan to keep the bacon out of the drippings.
- Place the bacon pieces on the rack and cook for about 15 to 25 minutes or just starting to crisp and brown around the edges.
- In a small bowl, combine the brown sugar and finely chopped pecans.
- Remove from the oven and generously sprinkle each piece of bacon with the brown sugar mixture. Return the bacon to the oven and cook until crisp and the sugar has melted. The exact time will vary based on the thickness of the bacon.