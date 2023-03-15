BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The family of Stephen Stith, who was struck and killed by a vehicle while walking his dog, had their 4-year-old canine returned safely to them Wednesday.

The collision happened Monday morning at the intersection of Harris Road, just east of Wible Road.

According to Stith’s family, Stith was crossing the street around 6:16 a.m. when he was struck by a vehicle, causing his 4-year-old Doberman named Georgie to run away.

Bakersfield Police said the driver that killed Stith cooperated with the officers in the investigation, and that neither speed, alcohol nor drugs seemed to have played a role in the crash.