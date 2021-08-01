Man’s body recovered from Kern River

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The sheriff’s office said a man’s body was recovered from the Kern River after he was swept away Sunday.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were called at around 11:30 a.m. to the river along Highway 178 between mile markers 23 and 24 for a report of juveniles in distress on a rock. Deputies arrived and learned a 40-year-old man was swept away by the water.

The juveniles reported on the rock were safe, but the man’s body was later found and recovered by search and rescue teams, a spokesperson said.

The man will be identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office at a later time.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

