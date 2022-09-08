BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said a county search and rescued team recovered a man’s body from a canal Wednesday night in southwest Bakersfield.

Bakersfield police officers and emergency crews were dispatched for a report of a body in the Stine Canal south of District Boulevard and west of Ashe Road just after 7 p.m.

A Kern County Search and Rescue was needed to pull an unidentified man’s body out of the water in the canal. The coroner’s office will identify the man at a later time. A police spokesperson said Wednesday night foul play did not appear to be a factor.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.