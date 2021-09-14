Manor Street Bridge to temporarily close Wednesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Closures will be in place Wednesday for Manor Street Bridge while crews perform work as part of a rehabilitation project that began last year.

Beginning at 10 a.m., southbound lanes over the bridge will close for 90 minutes, according to city officials. Once they reopen, the northbound lanes will close for 90 minutes.

Detours will be in place at Roberts Lane for southbound traffic and at Union Avenue for northbound traffic, officials said. Traffic delays are expected, and motorists are asked to use caution and plan for extra travel time if driving through the area.