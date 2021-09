The Disney+ series “What If …?” continues to be a visually stunning bridge between the live-action films of the Marvel Universe and the animation adaptation of the Marvel comic book that launched in 1977. The stories are unique tales told through images that look and sound like the ones from the movies. That’s because many of the performers who brought characters from Iron Man to Thanos to life are reprising their roles for the animated series.

Just like the comic book, the nine-episode series on the streaming channel looks at scenarios that have been the source of speculation among fans for decades. The most recent focused on what would have happened if instead of Dr. Strange losing his surgical skills he had his heart broken. The previous episodes looked at what would have happened if the Black Panther had become the leader of the Guardians of the Galaxy and what would have happened if the members of the Avengers had been killed.