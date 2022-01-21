Manor Street Bridge to close for construction next week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Manor Street Bridge in Oildale will be closed for four days starting Monday due to construction, according to the City of Bakersfield.

The closure will affect the southbound lanes from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, according to the city.

A detour will be put in place at East Roberts Lane for southbound traffic during those times. The city is asking drivers to use caution and plan to have delayed drive times or use an alternate route.

The closure comes as part of the bridge rehabilitation project that started in May 2020, according to the city.

For more information, contact Superintendent Roy Campos with Public Works Construction at 661-326-3049.