BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Mannheim Steamroller, a Christmas musical group, is coming to the Mechanics Bank Arena in late November, according to organizers.

Organizers said the group is scheduled to play at the Mechanics Bank Arena at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 30.

The founder and creator of the group is celebrating over 35 years of the annual Christmas tour, according to organizers.

“I remember when I came out with my first Christmas album in 1984 followed by our first tour.

Back then, many in the music industry said focusing on Christmas just wouldn’t work,” Chip Davis, founder and creator, said in a news release.

Organizers said the show will feature classic Christmas songs from Mannheim Steamroller albums and multimedia effects.

Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. and range from $21 to $71, according to organizers. To purchase tickets click here.