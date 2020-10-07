Mandates vs. guidelines: It’s not always easy to tell which is most appropriate — or in effect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — We’ve got a lot of rules these days, it seems. And, it would seem to follows some broken rules. We have a lot of guidelines, too, and some ignored guidelines.

We’re trying to contain the Covid-19 pandemic without destroying business and commerce. We’re trying to stay safe without suffering withdrawals from lack of social interaction. We’re trying to balance science and political preference, debating concepts of freedom and the bare facts of responsibility. And we are navigating this unprecedented time with mandatory rules and optional guidelines established by governments, businesses and our own moral compasses.

Where we stand on an issue has a lot to do with who’s giving the instructions.

Wear a mask in public — decree or guideline? If we’re talking government, it’s a guideline, a highly recommended suggestion. But for many businesses, it’s a rule. No shirt, no shoes, no mask, no service. Maintaining 6-foot distancing — decree or guideline? If we’re talking government, it’s a rule — in that it’s a condition for the re-opening of certain businesses, such as hair salons.

But government is largely hands-off. The centers for disease control and prevention, which is an agency of the federal government, has a lengthy set of guidance — not rules, but simply recommendations.

State government is another matter. California’s rules for reopening are complex and subject to change. And they have changed, much to the chagrin of local officials trying to keep businesses afloat.

But break the rules and what happens? Theoretically the suspension of a state license of one type or another. But, though apparent violations seem plentiful enough, enforcement actions are rare.

If a rule is violated without consequence, was it ever actually a rule?

If a guideline rooted in responsibility to one’s community is ignored, does it violate some ethical standard? Nate Olson, who as an associate professor of philosophy at CSU Bakersfield specializes in medical ethics, says maybe so.

“We need to move away from thinking that every decision we make is an individual decision,” he said.”In the time of Covid, all the decisions we’re making are community decisions. The ways that we decide how we will act ourselves have tremendous ramifications for other people in our community.”

It’s tough enough that our understanding of the coronavirus is ever evolving. The rules and guidelines that supposedly direct our response to it are changing too — every day, it seems.