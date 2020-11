BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — From the sight of a roast turkey to the smell of a freshly baked apple pie, plenty of positive images spring to mind when thinking about this Thanksgiving Day. However, for many, the holidays will feature feelings of anxiety, depression, stress.

17’s Taylor Schaub spoke to clinical psychologist, Dr. Corey Gonzales, about his tips to balance safety and mental health this holiday season.